Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 3,280 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,940 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy Co. were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co. by 1,859.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,064,628 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $986,174,000 after acquiring an additional 19,040,478 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,777,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co. by 762.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,528,900 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $202,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co. by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,743,204 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $183,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,245 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,613,654 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,602,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) traded up 0.86% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.64. The company had a trading volume of 643,410 shares. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $63.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co. also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 993 call options on the company. This is an increase of 163% compared to the average volume of 378 call options.

Best Buy Co. (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Best Buy Co. had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post $4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Best Buy Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

In other news, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 787 shares of Best Buy Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $47,157.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shari L. Ballard sold 2,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $134,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,259 shares of company stock worth $9,182,693 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Best Buy Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy Co. in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Best Buy Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Best Buy Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.79.

Best Buy Co. Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

