Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,300 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (TSE)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 47.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 10.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 14.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $325,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy M. Stedman sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $363,784.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,177,335. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (TSE) traded up 1.23% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.10. The stock had a trading volume of 135,829 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.09. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.37. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $72.60.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.41). Trinseo had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 67.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post $6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA is a materials company engaged in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex and plastics. The Company’s segments include Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks and Americas Styrenics. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex (SB latex) and other latex polymers and binders.

