California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.83 Million Stake in ICON PLC (ICLR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ICON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of ICON PLC worth $12,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICON PLC by 16.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 64,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ICON PLC by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ICON PLC by 89.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 69,669 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICON PLC by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 18,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ICON PLC in the second quarter worth $626,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON PLC (ICLR) opened at 114.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average is $96.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.59. ICON PLC has a 1-year low of $73.76 and a 1-year high of $117.53.

ICON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.68 million. ICON PLC had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ICON PLC will post $5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of ICON PLC in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of ICON PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised shares of ICON PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ICON PLC from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON PLC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

ICON PLC Profile

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

