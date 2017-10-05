California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 2,500 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of FactSet Research Systems worth $13,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,586,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,028,000 after buying an additional 32,331 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.2% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 594,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,809,000 after buying an additional 39,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) opened at 181.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.62 and its 200 day moving average is $164.42. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.95 and a 12 month high of $184.20.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 55.76%. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post $8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 43,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.87, for a total value of $7,184,388.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,218,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Philip A. Hadley sold 38,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $6,379,867.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 666,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,191,712.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,625 shares of company stock valued at $16,788,995. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. BidaskClub upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.64.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

Factset Research Systems Inc is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas.

