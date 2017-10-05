CalAtlantic Group, Inc. (CAA) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CalAtlantic Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

CAA has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised CalAtlantic Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued an ourperform rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of CalAtlantic Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded CalAtlantic Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of CalAtlantic Group in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised CalAtlantic Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get CalAtlantic Group Inc. alerts:

CalAtlantic Group (NYSE:CAA) traded down 0.08% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 81,655 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06. CalAtlantic Group has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $38.63.

CalAtlantic Group (NYSE:CAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. CalAtlantic Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CalAtlantic Group will post $3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CalAtlantic Group, Inc. (CAA) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/calatlantic-group-inc-caa-lifted-to-buy-at-valuengine.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. CalAtlantic Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.46%.

In other CalAtlantic Group news, CEO Larry T. Nicholson sold 17,033 shares of CalAtlantic Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $613,188.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,405,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in CalAtlantic Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in CalAtlantic Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CalAtlantic Group by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in CalAtlantic Group during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CalAtlantic Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

CalAtlantic Group Company Profile

CalAtlantic Group, Inc is a diversified builder of single-family attached and detached homes. The Company operates through two segments: homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding segment operations include acquiring and developing land, and constructing and selling single-family attached and detached homes.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CalAtlantic Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAtlantic Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.