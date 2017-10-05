Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ CHY) opened at 11.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $12.15.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/calamos-convertible-hi-income-fund-chy-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-10-on-october-16th.html.

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment strategy is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield securities.

