Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.17

News articles about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 45.781709651111 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE COG) opened at 26.43 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $27.14. The firm’s market capitalization is $12.22 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation will post $0.60 EPS for the current year.

COG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Scotiabank set a $28.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.06.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Hutton sold 11,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $319,283.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,014,971.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

