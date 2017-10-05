Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.9421167006932 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ CCMP) traded down 0.21% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,820 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day moving average is $74.73. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.66 and a 12 month high of $81.85.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.17 million. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Corporation will post $3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Microelectronics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cabot Microelectronics Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Cabot Microelectronics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cabot Microelectronics Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

In other news, insider William S. Johnson sold 11,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $870,928.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,584.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $32,356.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,740 shares of company stock worth $1,799,554. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation supplies polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of integrated circuit (IC) devices within the semiconductor industry, in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of CMP consumables.

