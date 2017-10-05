Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) Director Sells $248,670.00 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director Braden Michael Leonard sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $248,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,216.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 26th, Braden Michael Leonard sold 47,619 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $429,999.57.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Braden Michael Leonard sold 22,381 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $201,876.62.

On Monday, September 18th, Braden Michael Leonard sold 80,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $719,200.00.

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) opened at 9.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $148.81 million, a PE ratio of 43.98 and a beta of -0.06. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.58 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post $0.53 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 21st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBW. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Dougherty & Co lowered their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Build-A-Bear Workshop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signia Capital Management LLC raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 508,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth $20,722,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc is primarily a specialty retailer offering a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. The Company’s segments include direct-to-consumer (DTC), international franchising and commercial. The DTC segment includes the activities of Company-owned stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Denmark, and other retail delivery operations, including its e-commerce sites and temporary stores.

