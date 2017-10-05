Buckingham Research Boosts Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Price Target to $348.00

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Buckingham Research from $316.00 to $348.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vetr raised shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $358.97 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.73.

Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) traded up 0.3369% during trading on Thursday, reaching $314.0747. 139,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.29 and its 200 day moving average is $285.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.2231 and a beta of 0.59. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $228.50 and a 52 week high of $314.12.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.13. Lockheed Martin Corporation had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 221.92%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post $12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lockheed Martin Corporation news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $107,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.11, for a total transaction of $2,901,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,220 shares of company stock worth $13,293,563. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation is a security and aerospace company. The Company operates through four segments. Aeronautics segment is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, sustainment, support and upgrade of military aircraft, including combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles and related technologies.

