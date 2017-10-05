Brown Forman Corporation (BF.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada

Brown Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown Forman Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Brown Forman Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Brown Forman Corporation in a report on Monday, September 4th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Brown Forman Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Brown Forman Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown Forman Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Brown Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Brown Forman Corporation had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Brown Forman Corporation’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

About Brown Forman Corporation

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a range of alcoholic beverages. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, wine and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack, Jack Daniel’s No.

