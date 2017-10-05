Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

BEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) traded down 0.39% on Thursday, reaching $33.49. 162,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11163.33 and a beta of 0.23.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post $0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,068,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,786,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,527,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,466,000 after purchasing an additional 412,554 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,520,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. by 1,008.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 287,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 261,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 199,554 shares during the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., formerly Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is the owner and operator of a portfolio of assets that generate electricity from renewable resources. The Company operates as a pure-play renewable power platform. Its segments include Hydroelectric, Wind, Other and Corporate.

