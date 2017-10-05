Brokers Set Expectations for State Bank Financial Corporation.’s FY2018 Earnings (STBZ)

State Bank Financial Corporation. (NASDAQ:STBZ) – Research analysts at Gabelli dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of State Bank Financial Corporation. in a research note issued on Tuesday. Gabelli analyst S. Comery now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. Gabelli also issued estimates for State Bank Financial Corporation.’s FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

State Bank Financial Corporation. (NASDAQ:STBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. State Bank Financial Corporation. had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $56.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.83 million.

STBZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of State Bank Financial Corporation. in a report on Sunday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Bank Financial Corporation. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised State Bank Financial Corporation. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. State Bank Financial Corporation. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of State Bank Financial Corporation. (STBZ) traded up 1.28% on Thursday, reaching $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,953 shares. State Bank Financial Corporation. has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of State Bank Financial Corporation. by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of State Bank Financial Corporation. in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,290,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of State Bank Financial Corporation. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 879,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,864,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of State Bank Financial Corporation. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of State Bank Financial Corporation. by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Caulkins Brown sold 1,500 shares of State Bank Financial Corporation. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,895.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Watkins sold 930 shares of State Bank Financial Corporation. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $25,193.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,530 shares of company stock valued at $283,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. State Bank Financial Corporation.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.75%.

About State Bank Financial Corporation.

State Bank Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a Georgia-based state-chartered bank. The Company offers community banking services to individuals and businesses. Its product line includes loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, farmland and agricultural production loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans.

