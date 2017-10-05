Brokers Offer Predictions for Crane Company’s FY2018 Earnings (CR)

Crane Company (NYSE:CR) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Crane in a report released on Monday. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $4.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.90. Boenning Scattergood has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Crane’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CR. BidaskClub downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Crane (NYSE:CR) traded up 0.01% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.96. 67,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.29. Crane has a one year low of $59.81 and a one year high of $84.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $702.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.53 million. Crane had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.83%.

In related news, Director E Thayer Bigelow sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $442,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $701,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,630. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 9,355.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,997,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,159 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,273,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,056,000 after acquiring an additional 682,934 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,772,000 after purchasing an additional 369,589 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 640,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,807,000 after purchasing an additional 261,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 1,866.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 275,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 261,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co (Crane) is a manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The Company operates through four segments, including Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment is a provider of engineered fluid handling equipment, including Process Valves and Related Products, Commercial Valves and Other Products.

