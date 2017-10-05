Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gulfport Energy Corporation’s Q3 2017 Earnings (GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial Corporation boosted their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gulfport Energy Corporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Capital One Financial Corporation also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy Corporation’s FY2017 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

GPOR has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $20.00 target price on Gulfport Energy Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Williams Capital set a $21.00 target price on Gulfport Energy Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gulfport Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.09.

Shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) opened at 14.61 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.67 billion. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $30.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Gulfport Energy Corporation had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1052.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation by 54.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation by 76.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation by 25.1% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation by 4.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on the exploitation and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil in the United States. The Company’s properties are located in the Utica Shale in Eastern Ohio and along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay (WCBB) and Hackberry fields.

