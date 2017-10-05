Brokerages Set Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) Price Target at $38.10

Shares of Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

In other news, insider Sally Susman sold 38,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,338,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 464,521 shares of company stock worth $15,813,961. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 2,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer (PFE) traded down 0.153% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.905. 7,974,152 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $213.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.266 and a beta of 1.00. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $36.24. Pfizer also saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 24,211 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 129% compared to the average daily volume of 10,577 call options.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post $2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

