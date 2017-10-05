Brokerages Set Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) PT at $88.36

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.52.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. BidaskClub raised Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (up from $93.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $14,590,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,865,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,562,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 990,000 shares of company stock worth $82,949,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $16,220,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) traded up 0.79% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,220,964 shares. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $64.18 and a 52-week high of $89.09. The company has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post $4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

