Brokerages Expect GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GNC Holdings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. GNC Holdings reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that GNC Holdings will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GNC Holdings.

GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.48 million. GNC Holdings had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 285.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNC shares. Bank of America Corporation decreased their target price on GNC Holdings from $6.25 to $5.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut GNC Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut GNC Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of GNC Holdings in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GNC Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.37.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Martindale sold 64,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $599,070.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,409.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNC. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GNC Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,186,000. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GNC Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,347,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GNC Holdings by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,251,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after buying an additional 569,799 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of GNC Holdings by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,096,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 430,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GNC Holdings by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after buying an additional 343,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNC Holdings (GNC) opened at 8.78 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $601.15 million. GNC Holdings has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $22.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20.

GNC Holdings, Inc is a specialty retailer of health, wellness and performance products, which include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink and other general merchandise. The Company’s operations consist of purchasing raw materials, formulating and manufacturing products and selling the finished products.

