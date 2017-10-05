Brokerages Anticipate Vericel Corporation (VCEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vericel Corporation’s earnings. Vericel Corporation reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel Corporation will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vericel Corporation.

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter.

VCEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vericel Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Vericel Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ VCEL) traded down 11.30% on Thursday, hitting $5.30. 4,328,174 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. Vericel Corporation has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The stock’s market cap is $173.97 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel Corporation by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,523 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,412,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel Corporation by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,212,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 88,645 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,230,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel Corporation by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc, is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the identification, development and commercialization of therapies that enable the body to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs to restore normal structure and function. The Company operates through the research, product development, manufacture and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of specific diseases segment.

