Brokerages Anticipate Guess?, Inc. (GES) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Guess? also posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $573.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.82 million. Guess? had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Guess?’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on GES shares. FBR & Co set a $16.00 price target on shares of Guess? and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $13.00 price target on shares of Guess? and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Shares of Guess? (NYSE GES) traded up 0.12% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.98. 1,304,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.22 and a beta of 0.44. Guess? has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Guess?’s payout ratio is 818.18%.

In other news, Director Kay Isaacson-Leibowitz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $96,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,200.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Guess? by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Guess? by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Guess? by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in Guess? by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Guess? by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 43,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale and Licensing. The Americas Retail segment includes the Company’s retail and e-commerce operations in North and Central America and its retail operations in South America.

