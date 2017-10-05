Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (BRCD) Stake Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,838,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.50% of Brocade Communications Systems worth $439,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brocade Communications Systems by 13.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Brocade Communications Systems by 17.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Brocade Communications Systems by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brocade Communications Systems in the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Brocade Communications Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRCD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.75 price target on shares of Brocade Communications Systems in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised Brocade Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brocade Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price target on Brocade Communications Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ BRCD) opened at 12.25 on Thursday. Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 172.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47.

Brocade Communications Systems (NASDAQ:BRCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.10 million. Brocade Communications Systems had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Brocade Communications Systems’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. will post $0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Brocade Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.29%.

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc (Brocade) is a supplier of networking hardware, software and services, including storage area networking (SAN) solutions and Internet protocol (IP) networking solutions for businesses and organizations of various types and sizes. The Company operates through three segments: SAN Products, IP Networking Products and Global Services.

