Broadview Advisors LLC Trims Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)

Broadview Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 157.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,084,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $679,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579,300 shares during the period. GLG Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation in the second quarter worth about $14,491,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation in the second quarter worth about $3,282,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation in the second quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation in the second quarter worth about $910,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $28.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Hutton sold 11,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $319,283.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 635,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,014,971.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) traded up 0.776% on Thursday, reaching $26.635. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,840 shares. The stock’s market cap is $12.32 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $27.14.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $460.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.76 million. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation will post $0.60 EPS for the current year.

About Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

