BroadSoft, Inc. (BSFT) Position Maintained by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank held its position in shares of BroadSoft, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,700 shares of the software maker’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of BroadSoft worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of BroadSoft by 22.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BroadSoft by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new position in BroadSoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in BroadSoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BroadSoft by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get BroadSoft Inc. alerts:

In other BroadSoft news, insider Scott D. Hoffpauir sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $640,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,384. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BroadSoft, Inc. (NASDAQ BSFT) opened at 53.55 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.66 billion. BroadSoft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61.

BroadSoft (NASDAQ:BSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.53. BroadSoft had a positive return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. BroadSoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BroadSoft, Inc. will post $2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/broadsoft-inc-bsft-position-maintained-by-swiss-national-bank.html.

BSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on BroadSoft from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut BroadSoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded BroadSoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of BroadSoft in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of BroadSoft in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

BroadSoft Company Profile

BroadSoft, Inc is a global provider of software and services that enable telecommunications service providers to deliver hosted, cloud-based Unified Communications (UC) to their enterprise customers. The BroadSoft Business solution is a communications and collaboration offering that enables telecommunications service providers to offer businesses and other enterprises UC features and functionalities on a cloud-delivered basis without the need for traditional premise-based private branch exchange (PBX) equipment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BroadSoft, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for BroadSoft Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BroadSoft Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.