Brian M. Krzanich Sells 61,860 Shares of Intel Corporation (INTC) Stock

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 61,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $2,396,456.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,072,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ INTC) opened at 39.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $184.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.07. Intel Corporation also was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 65,675 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 250% compared to the average volume of 18,768 call options.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Intel Corporation had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post $3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Jefferies Group LLC restated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel Corporation and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Hilliard Lyons began coverage on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Intel Corporation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 183,113 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel Corporation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in Intel Corporation by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 36,322 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel Corporation by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL grew its stake in Intel Corporation by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 182,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About Intel Corporation

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

