Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.24 Million Position in Wabco Holdings Inc. (WBC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Wabco Holdings worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wabco Holdings by 4,696.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,342 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wabco Holdings by 271.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,292,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $292,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,407 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wabco Holdings by 303.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 895,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,099,000 after acquiring an additional 673,287 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Wabco Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,575,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wabco Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,339,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) opened at 151.47 on Thursday. Wabco Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.10 and a 52 week high of $151.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.28 and its 200 day moving average is $128.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Wabco Holdings (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.33 million. Wabco Holdings had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wabco Holdings Inc. will post $6.30 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Wabco Holdings in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabco Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Wabco Holdings in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wabco Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Wabco Holdings in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wabco Holdings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.79.

In related news, Director G Peter Daloia sold 3,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $506,842.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,290.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juergen Gromer sold 7,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $983,526.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $133,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,054 shares of company stock worth $1,952,903 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wabco Holdings Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc is a supplier of electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical and aerodynamic products for various manufacturers of commercial trucks, buses and trailers, as well as passenger cars. The Company engineers, develops, manufactures and sells braking, stability, suspension and transmission automation and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

