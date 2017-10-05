Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Scholastic Corporation (SCHL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.37% of Scholastic Corporation worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic Corporation by 47,605.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,631 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholastic Corporation by 51.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,164,000 after acquiring an additional 187,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic Corporation by 5.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,007,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,506,000 after acquiring an additional 107,349 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic Corporation in the first quarter worth $4,240,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholastic Corporation by 28.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 381,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,643,000 after acquiring an additional 84,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

SCHL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholastic Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Scholastic Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Scholastic Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) opened at 37.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $41.67. Scholastic Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.00 million. Scholastic Corporation had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Scholastic Corporation will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Scholastic Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Scholastic Corporation Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation is a publisher and distributor of children’s books, a provider of print and digital instructional materials for pre-kindergarten (pre-K) to grade 12, and a producer of educational and entertaining children’s media. The Company operates through three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education and International.

