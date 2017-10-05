Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Tutor Perini Corporation worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tutor Perini Corporation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,173,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,994,000 after acquiring an additional 16,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini Corporation by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,236,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,918,000 after acquiring an additional 229,127 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Tutor Perini Corporation by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,964,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after acquiring an additional 247,500 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Tutor Perini Corporation by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,952,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,126,000 after acquiring an additional 138,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Tutor Perini Corporation by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,717,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,382,000 after acquiring an additional 203,488 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $94,114.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,923,120 shares in the company, valued at $154,652,663.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $4,566,711. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) opened at 28.65 on Thursday. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83.

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Tutor Perini Corporation had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini Corporation will post $2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TPC shares. BidaskClub cut Tutor Perini Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tutor Perini Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a construction company offering general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private customers and public agencies across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors. Its Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the repair, replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across various geographic regions of the United States.

