BP plc’s (BP) Top pick Rating Reiterated at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reissued their top pick rating on shares of BP plc (LON:BP) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 675 ($8.95) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.63) price target on shares of BP plc in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS AG set a GBX 525 ($6.96) price target on shares of BP plc and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.90) price target on shares of BP plc in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised their price target on shares of BP plc from GBX 480 ($6.37) to GBX 500 ($6.63) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.70) price target on shares of BP plc in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BP plc currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 510.14 ($6.77).

Shares of BP plc (LON BP) opened at 487.35 on Monday. BP plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4.80 and a 12 month high of GBX 521.20. The company’s market cap is GBX 95.94 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 454.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 456.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.64%.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 444 ($5.89) per share, with a total value of £310.80 ($412.26). Insiders acquired 208 shares of company stock valued at $94,192 over the last ninety days.

BP plc Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

