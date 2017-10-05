Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $459,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in McDonald’s Corporation were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Corporation by 87.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Corporation by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Corporation in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Corporation in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Corporation in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price target on McDonald’s Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut McDonald’s Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

In related news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 17,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $2,739,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome N. Krulewitch sold 11,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.38, for a total transaction of $1,861,756.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,756.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,938 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,009 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE MCD) traded up 0.64% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,166 shares. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $110.33 and a one year high of $161.72. The company has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.10 and a 200-day moving average of $149.22.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. McDonald’s Corporation had a net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 264.89%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post $6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from McDonald’s Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

About McDonald’s Corporation

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

