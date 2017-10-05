Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,731 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in General Mills by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $2,475,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $369,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 20.5% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in General Mills by 27.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 159,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 34,174 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $62.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Consumer Edge raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.82 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE GIS) opened at 52.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average is $56.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $64.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 39.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post $3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 70.25%.

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

