Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (BIIB)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Biogen accounts for about 1.0% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) opened at 326.27 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.28 and a 52 week high of $330.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $309.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.58. The firm has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post $21.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. ValuEngine raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Vetr raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $311.67 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $300.00 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.83.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $1,442,509.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,042.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 7,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,211,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,761,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

