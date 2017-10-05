Boohoo.Com PLC’s (BOO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC (LON:BOO) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Boohoo.Com PLC in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 290 ($3.85) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.66) price objective on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boohoo.Com PLC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 239.67 ($3.18).

Get Boohoo.Com PLC alerts:

Shares of Boohoo.Com PLC (LON:BOO) traded up 1.40% on Wednesday, reaching GBX 199.25. 8,231,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Boohoo.Com PLC has a one year low of GBX 99.00 and a one year high of GBX 328.93. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.29 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 236.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 215.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/boohoo-com-plcs-boo-overweight-rating-reaffirmed-at-barclays-plc.html.

In related news, insider Pierre Marie Jean-Louis Cuilleret purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £205,000 ($271,919.35). Also, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 4,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.05), for a total value of £10,695,000 ($14,186,231.60).

About Boohoo.Com PLC

boohoo.com plc is an online fashion retail group. The Company is based in the United Kingdom and has a strong presence in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and Australia, selling products to almost every country in the world. The Company owns the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo.Com PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo.Com PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.