Bonterra Energy Corp (BNE) Insider Buys C$81,450.00 in Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) insider George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,450.00.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 29th, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,150.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,620.00.

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp (BNE) opened at 15.79 on Thursday. Bonterra Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The company’s market capitalization is $525.96 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Bonterra Energy Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Bonterra Energy Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.00.

Bonterra Energy Corp Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp. (Bonterra) is an oil and gas company. The Company is focused on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in central Alberta. The Company is engaged in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

