Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Boingo Wireless, Inc. is a Wi-Fi software and services provider. Boingo users can access the mobile Internet via Boingo Network locations that include the airports, hotel chains, cafés and coffee shops, restaurants, convention centers and metropolitan hot zones. The company provides its solutions to individual users and partners consisting of telecom operators, network operators, cable companies, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, and communications companies. Boingo Wireless, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

WIFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Boingo Wireless (WIFI) opened at 21.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. The stock’s market capitalization is $874.38 million. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $49.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post ($0.64) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tom Tracey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,192.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 35,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $714,172.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,328.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 845,778 shares of company stock worth $14,038,499. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless, Inc is a provider of commercial mobile wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) Internet solutions and indoor direct-attached storage (DAS) services. The Company operates as a service provider of wireless connectivity solutions across its managed and operated network and aggregated network for mobile devices such as laptops, smartphones, tablets and other wireless-enabled consumer devices.

