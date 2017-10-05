BNP Paribas Upgrades Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) (RBS) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) (NYSE:RBS) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of Royal Bank Scotland PLC (NYSE:RBS) traded down 0.14% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.24. 109,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58. Royal Bank Scotland PLC has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The company’s market cap is $42.93 billion.

Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) (NYSE:RBS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) had a negative net margin of 23.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank Scotland PLC will post ($14.00) EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) by 24.4% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) by 259.2% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) is a banking and financial services company. The Company provides a range of products and services to personal, commercial, corporate and institutional customers, through its subsidiaries, The Royal Bank of Scotland plc and National Westminster Bank Plc (NatWest), as well as through other brands, including Ulster Bank and Coutts.

