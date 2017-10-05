BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ford Motor Company (F)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 95,361 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor Company alerts:

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) opened at 12.30 on Thursday. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $36.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/bluemountain-capital-management-llc-grows-holdings-in-ford-motor-company-f.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.34 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.60 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Instinet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.80 to $11.60 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,117. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John T. Lawler sold 80,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $886,864.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,624 shares of company stock worth $2,212,964. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.