Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.09

Media coverage about Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bloomin’ Brands earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.4903770702568 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a $24.00 target price on Bloomin’ Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) traded up 1.94% on Thursday, reaching $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,334 shares. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post $1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc is a holding company. The Company owns and operates casual, upscale casual and fine dining restaurants. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes all brands operating in the United States. The International segment includes brands operating outside the United States.

