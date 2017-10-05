BlackRock Inc. Has $253.52 Million Position in TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,593,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,286,497 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.19% of TEGNA worth $253,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 617,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after buying an additional 20,329 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA Inc. alerts:

Shares of TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) opened at 13.42 on Thursday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.73.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $489.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.29 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post $1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.97%.

TEGNA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WARNING: “BlackRock Inc. Has $253.52 Million Position in TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/blackrock-inc-has-253-52-million-position-in-tegna-inc-tgna.html.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGNA. ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

TEGNA Company Profile

Tegna Inc has a portfolio of media and digital businesses that provide content. The Company’s segments include TEGNA Media (Media) and TEGNA Digital (Digital). As of December 31, 2016, its media business included 46 television stations operating in 38 markets and offered television programming and digital content.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.