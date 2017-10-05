BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,464,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.51% of Papa John’s International worth $248,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy C. Ohern sold 9,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $692,087.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA) opened at 69.55 on Thursday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $90.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $434.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.51 million. Papa John’s International had a return on equity of 919.82% and a net margin of 6.13%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post $2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 198% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PZZA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Papa John’s International, Inc (Papa John’s) operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants and, in certain international markets, dine-in and delivery restaurants under the trademark Papa John’s. The Company operates through five segments: domestic Company-owned restaurants, North America commissaries, North America franchising, international operations and all other business units.

