BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $31,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 48.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 52.5% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in BlackRock by 34.5% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 17.3% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/blackrock-inc-blk-shares-sold-by-voya-investment-management-llc.html.

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) opened at 457.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.84 and a 1-year high of $457.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $427.20 and a 200-day moving average of $411.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post $21.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.98%.

In other BlackRock news, insider Robert W. Fairbairn sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.31, for a total value of $1,526,264.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.87, for a total value of $108,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,447 shares of company stock worth $1,855,015. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $447.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $501.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.15.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.