BlackBerry Limited (BBRY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) (TSE:BB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BlackBerry have outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. The company's decision to focus exclusively on software business seems to be paying off. BlackBerry anticipates profitability (on an adjusted basis) and also expects to generate positive free cash flow in fiscal 2018. In order to strengthen its position in the software business, BlackBerry has recently inked multiple deals as well. The dispute settlement with Qualcomm, earlier this year, is also a huge positive. However, the company's struggles on the top line front raise concerns. With increasing global exposure, BlackBerry faces the risk of adverse foreign exchange fluctuations. Additionally, Brexit and macroeconomic pressures have increased volatility in currency markets and might hurt BlackBerry’s operations. Moreover, the loss of licensing contract with T-Mobile may eventually impact BlackBerry’s sales, given the its expanded network.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BlackBerry Limited from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Vetr cut shares of BlackBerry Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry Limited in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry Limited from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of BlackBerry Limited in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (BBRY) remained flat at $11.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,656 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.00.

BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) (TSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.21 million. BlackBerry Limited had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post $0.06 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 31,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,244,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited by 1,413.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,469,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,309,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,807,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited by 13,461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,844,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company’s products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile security, and offers a portfolio of enterprise software solutions and services that can be deployed across a range of ecosystems and devices, including BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 and Good Platforms, BES12 Cloud, enterprise file-sync-and-share (EFSS), SecuSUITE for Enterprise, Enhanced subscriber identity module (SIM)-Based Licensing (ESBL), WorkLife by BlackBerry solution and Professional Cybersecurity Services.

