Black Box Corporation (BBOX) Position Held by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department continued to hold its stake in Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ:BBOX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,595 shares of the technology company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.10% of Black Box Corporation worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Box Corporation in the second quarter worth about $424,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Box Corporation in the second quarter worth about $106,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Box Corporation in the second quarter worth about $421,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Box Corporation by 160.7% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 328,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 202,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Black Box Corporation by 147.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 29,601 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ BBOX) opened at 3.60 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $54.49 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. Black Box Corporation has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.05.

Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ:BBOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.34). Black Box Corporation had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $191.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Black Box Corporation will post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Box Corporation news, Director John S. Heller purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,320 shares in the company, valued at $227,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Black Box Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Black Box Corporation Company Profile

Black Box Corporation is a technology solutions provider. The Company is engaged in designing, building, managing and securing the information technology (IT) infrastructure. Offerings under the Company’s Products platform include IT infrastructure, specialty networking, multimedia and keyboard/video/mouse (KVM) switching.

