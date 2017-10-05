Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR) Trading Down 2.7%

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.65 and last traded at C$5.77. Approximately 2,893,548 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 250% from the average daily volume of 826,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.93.

BIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.69.

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is an intermediate oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for and the development, production and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. Its operations are concentrated within core area, the Peace River Arch, which is centered over 90 kilometers northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta, adjacent to the Alberta/British Columbia border.

