BioTelemetry (BEAT) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BioTelemetry earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the medical research company an impact score of 45.7011514647114 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get BioTelemetry Inc. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Off Wall Street assumed coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

BioTelemetry (BEAT) traded down 2.04% on Thursday, hitting $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 434,076 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.68. BioTelemetry has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $39.20.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BioTelemetry will post $0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/biotelemetry-beat-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc (BioTelemetry), formerly CardioNet, Inc, provides cardiac monitoring services, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The Company operates in three segments: patient services, product and research services. The patient services business segment’s principal focus is on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders, through its core Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry(MCOT), event and Holter services in a healthcare setting.

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.