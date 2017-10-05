BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. began coverage on BioLineRx in a report on Friday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital set a $3.00 target price on BioLineRx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on BioLineRx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on BioLineRx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLineRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

Shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) opened at 1.25 on Tuesday. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. The stock’s market capitalization is $119.52 million.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that BioLineRx will post ($0.24) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,018,000. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 715.9% in the 1st quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 175,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 153,687 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 443.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 105,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 86,481 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

BioLine RX Ltd is an Israel-based company engaged in the development of therapeutics, from preclinical-stage development to advanced clinical trials, for a range of medical needs. Its clinical therapeutic candidates under development consist of BL-1020 that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve cognitive function in schizophrenia patients; BL-1040, which is under pivotal CE-Mark registration trial for the prevention of cardiac remodeling following an acute myocardial infarction; BL-5010, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials for non-surgical removal of skin lesions; BL-1021 that has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic pain or pain that results from damage to nerve fibers, and BL-7040, a synthetic oligonucleotide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

