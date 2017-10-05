Biogen’s (BIIB) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has a $319.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“We looked through early Spinraza data to draw as close to apples to apples comparison as possible. Here is a chart we found (from an old BIIB deck), which shows Spinraza increases SMN protein by ~2.7x.”,” Mizuho’s analyst commented.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS AG raised Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Vetr cut Biogen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $311.67 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Biogen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $330.83.

Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) opened at 314.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.77. Biogen has a one year low of $244.28 and a one year high of $330.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Biogen will post $21.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $1,442,509.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,042.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 7,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,211,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,761,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

