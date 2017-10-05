Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Given a $52.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a buy rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a buy rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.54.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) opened at 52.15 on Friday. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $56.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post $4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Bachmann sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,539. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Campisi sold 28,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,444,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,900.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,517 shares of company stock worth $8,906,771. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Big Lots by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc is a non-traditional, discount retailer operating in the United States. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated a total of 1,432 stores. The Company operates through the discount retailing segment. As of January 28, 2017, the Company’s stores are located at various states of the United States, such as Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Washington.

