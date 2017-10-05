BidaskClub Upgrades Timken Steel Corporation (TMST) to “Hold”

Timken Steel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Timken Steel Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Timken Steel Corporation from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Timken Steel Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Timken Steel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Shares of Timken Steel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) opened at 16.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $748.99 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. Timken Steel Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Timken Steel Corporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Timken Steel Corporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 33,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Timken Steel Corporation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Timken Steel Corporation by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken Steel Corporation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 71,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

About Timken Steel Corporation

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The Company’s portfolio includes special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubing and precision steel components. In addition, the Company supplies machining and thermal treatment services, as well as manage raw material recycling programs, which are used as a feeder system for its melt operations.

