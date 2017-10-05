BidaskClub Upgrades Enersis Chile S.A. (ENIC) to Strong-Buy

Enersis Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Enersis Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Enersis Chile (ENIC) opened at 6.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. Enersis Chile has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of -0.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENIC. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Enersis Chile by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enersis Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Enersis Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Enersis Chile by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 11,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Enersis Chile by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About Enersis Chile

Enel Chile SA is a Chile-based electricity utility company. The Company, through its combined entities and affiliates, is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity businesses. The Company’s segments include Generation, Distribution, and Other businesses and intercompany transaction adjustments.

