BidaskClub Upgrades Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) to Buy

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CZR. ValuEngine cut Caesars Entertainment Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment Corporation in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment Corporation in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) traded down 0.75% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.30. 1,449,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. The company’s market capitalization is $1.98 billion. Caesars Entertainment Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $13.60. Caesars Entertainment Corporation also was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 34,294 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,002% compared to the average volume of 3,111 call options.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Corporation will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment Corporation by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 92,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment Corporation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment Corporation by 128.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 74,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment Corporation by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment Corporation by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services. The Company’s segments include Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, LLC (CERP), Caesars Growth Partners, LLC (CGP) and Other. The Company’s facilities include gaming offerings, food and beverage outlets, hotel and convention space, and non-gaming entertainment options.

